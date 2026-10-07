After the first preview READ HERE, more comments from Cristian Chivu to Cronache di Spogliatoio have arrived, with the Inter manager discussing his squad, their desire to improve, their objectives and the individual players at his disposal. Here are his words.
Inter, Chivu: "Success and failure are two 'bastards' to be treated in the same way. I am not an ideologue, between Napoli and Madrid I got it wrong"
From Parma to Inter
Not much has changed from two years ago: I mention the opportunity they gave me at Parma and then the one at Inter. We are talking about a year and a half as a professional manager. On a human level I am the same person, I have the same ambition and passion: I keep trying to be the best version of myself that I can be, while passing on enthusiasm and passion for football.
The family
If I have managed to find some stability, it is thanks to the love of my family, who have stood by me through this year and a half, which has not been easy, even by my own expectations: I am lucky to have a wife who takes a lot of the off-field burden away and is curious about my world. She gets involved, wants to be with me and shares the bad moments too: she tells me off for the way I answer journalists, for the way I behave and for what she sees on the touchline, like the spitting.
Success and failure? Two "bastards"
"I've learned to be more steady in my convictions: for me, success and failure are two bastards that I treat in the same way. It's something I've learned: I don't compare anything and I don't get carried away when things go well, and I don't get depressed when they don't"
I am not an extremist
"Giving players rest, avoiding training camps? I don't know whether it takes courage, it takes understanding: I don't like dogmatism, I like new ideas. I don't coach for my own conscience, I coach for my lads, for the sensitivity I have in certain situations when I understand what is needed".
Between Napoli and Madrid
I'm not interested in judgments: sometimes I know the decision I make, like not doing the final training session, is because I know how much we spent in the previous match. I was more interested in recovery after Napoli, and you can also skip the final training session to preserve mental energy. Even now I believe I underestimated how much we drained ourselves mentally against Napoli by trying to get back into a match when we were 2-0 down, and then going to Madrid when we were lacking something in terms of energy: I should have given them half a day off, it would have done them good.
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