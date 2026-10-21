Inter have conceded 15 goals in nine matches this season, prompting their manager to seek a better balance. Bastoni plays down the defensive problems, putting many of the goals conceded down to individual errors. He also identifies the mental side as one of the main problems to have emerged in Europe.





As for expectations, Bastoni urges people to keep them low, stressing that the Champions League remains a dream rather than a guaranteed objective. Inter must beat Shakhtar to keep alive their hopes of direct qualification among the top eight.