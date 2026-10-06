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cm anguissa kovacic inter
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Inter are exploring moves for Anguissa and Kovacic on free transfers

Inter
SSC Napoli
Manchester City
M. Kovacic
A. Zambo Anguissa

Not only Bernabé: Inter have been offered two other players whose contracts are running out.

Inter are already planning for the future with a transfer strategy that, barring surprises or a change of direction, has already identified the areas where the biggest slice of the budget available to new sporting director Dario Baccin will be spent.

They want their marquee signing to come in defence, while the attack will also be strengthened. The Nerazzurri also intend to add a midfielder, but only one with a very low financial impact in terms of amortisation and, if possible, wages too. Among the names now being assessed by the club's hierarchy are two profiles whose contracts expire in June and who have already been offered.


  • In place of Calhanoglu?

    Tuttosport reports that several players in that department could leave at the end of the year, including Henrik Mkhitaryan, who only just secured his latest renewal this year, and Hakan Calhanoglu, with a huge gap still separating offer and demand over a new deal. Inter will also have to keep a close eye on the situations of Sucic, Stankovic and Zielinski, whether because of playing time for the first two or age and contract, which expires in 2028 for the former Napoli man.

  • Anguissa and Kovacic

    Keep an eye on the players whose contracts expire on 30 June 2027, because they could sign a pre-contract with a new club from January.

    According to Tuttosport, Inter have been tracking developments in the renewal talks between Frank Zambo-Anguissa and Napoli for some time, and those negotiations are not moving forward. A departure looks the most likely outcome, with AC Milan also showing interest during this break. Milan like the Cameroonian because he offers something completely different to the midfielders they already have.


    Then there is the other name, a potential return to Inter, with Mateo Kovacic's deal at Manchester City also expiring in June. For the Croatian, it would be like coming full circle after winning everything around Europe and he has been offered, but right now his characteristics are more similar to those of Sucic and Zielinski.

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