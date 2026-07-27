FIFA president Gianni Infantino took to social media to have his say on the World Cup and get more than one thing off his chest: "To all those who missed our beautiful sport, the emotions, the celebrations, the laughter, the tears, the deception and the joy. To all of you who missed the chance to see children, newborn babies, grandparents and parents coming together for this wonderful event, I apologise because the matches are over and I am sorry you missed all that joy and togetherness - the FIFA president's message reads -. I am sorry you were so overwhelmed by hate and criticism that you missed everything. To those who, behind their pens and papers, behind their screens, spread hate and false rumours, I want to say that while you are sitting in the second row, we at FIFA are on the front line organising, working hard and putting on the greatest show in the world. While you hide, we are out on the streets of Canada, Mexico and the United States, speaking to fans, interacting with people and ensuring everyone's safety. While you divide, we unite."