Inacio: "I chose Italy because I feel Italian. I dream of winning the World Cup"

Samuele Inacio, who earned a Italy national team call-up for the Nations League after making his debut in the friendly against Luxembourg during Silvio Baldini's interim spell, has spoken to Rivista Undici. The Borussia Dortmund striker, born in 2008 and of Brazilian origin through his father Piá, explained why he chose the Azzurri: "The fitness coach from Baldini's staff called me and told me to be ready for the call-up, then when it came I celebrated with my friends."





He added: "I considered all the options, but I chose Italy because I feel more Italian. I have always played for the national team, including at youth level, my biggest dream is to win a World Cup with Italy. The failures to qualify are extra motivation, the goal is to make Italians relive important emotions."



