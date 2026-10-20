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Real dream! Konate salutes boss Mourinho and warns pal Leipzig to forget El Clasico distraction
Konate prepares for emotional reunion at the Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid defender Ibrahima Konate represented the squad in Tuesday's press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig. Jose Mourinho's side enter Matchday 3 seeking to maintain their 100 per cent European record following earlier wins over Inter Milan and Roma.
The encounter carries personal significance for Konate, who made 66 appearances for Leipzig between 2017 and 2021 before eventually joining Los Blancos.
Recent Madrid signee Yan Diomande also swapped Leipzig for the Spanish capital in August, adding extra intrigue to the fixture.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Defender opens up on Real Madrid life and Mourinho impact
Konate expressed delight over his initial months in Madrid, highlighting the aura surrounding the club and the leadership of Mourinho. "It’s more than I expected. Everything is magnified so much; we’re being talked about all over the world," Konate stated.
"I’m very happy; I always dreamed of playing for this club."
Addressing Mourinho's influence, the French international added: "When Mourinho speaks, everyone listens. He’s a great coach and everyone knows we want to win with him."
Konate rejects El Clasico distraction and praises French team-mates
With a marquee domestic clash against Barcelona looming, Konate insisted Los Blancos cannot afford to lose focus on European duties. "It’s very important that we focus on the next match," Konate asserted. "If we win tomorrow, we’ll play better in El Clasico."
Konate also credited Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Kylian Mbappe for easing his integration.
"I’ve been very lucky to share this moment with them... They’ve helped me a lot since I arrived at this club," he noted.
- LaPresse
Real Madrid target third straight European win
Backed by an exceptional home record of scoring in 44 consecutive Champions League games at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid aim to consolidate their place in the top eight.
Opponents Leipzig travel to Spain seeking redemption under Martin Demichelis after enduring a heavy 6-1 domestic loss to Bayern Munich over the weekend.
Konate and Real Madrid host the German side on Wednesday night, aiming for three vital points.
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