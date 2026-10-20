Real dream! Konate salutes boss Mourinho and warns pal Leipzig to forget El Clasico distraction

Real Madrid defender Ibrahima Konate represented the squad in Tuesday's press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig. Jose Mourinho's side enter Matchday 3 seeking to maintain their 100 per cent European record following earlier wins over Inter Milan and Roma.

The encounter carries personal significance for Konate, who made 66 appearances for Leipzig between 2017 and 2021 before eventually joining Los Blancos.

Recent Madrid signee Yan Diomande also swapped Leipzig for the Spanish capital in August, adding extra intrigue to the fixture.