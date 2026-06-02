Ibrahima Konate closes in on Real Madrid move just days after confirmation of Liverpool exit

The 27-year-old defender leaves Anfield after five successful seasons that yielded numerous major honours, including the Premier League title in 2025. Following the official announcement of his release, the centre-back took to social media to express his genuine shock and sadness regarding how his time on Merseyside concluded, having previously stated that an extension was close.

His exit coincides with the high-profile departures of Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson. However, while those two legends received emotional farewells during the 1-1 draw against Brentford, the French defender was completely denied a proper send-off from the supporters before his contract officially expired.