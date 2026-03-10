Ahead of FC Bayern Munich's round of 16 first leg match at Atalanta Bergamo, the three former professionals, in their capacity as experts for Amazon Prime Video, discussed the heavy burden placed on Jonas Urbig to replace the injured Neuer – and couldn't stop raving about the long-standing number one for the German record champions and the national team.
Translated by
"I think that's a bit underrated too": World champions rave about Manuel Neuer and compare him to Lionel Messi
"Every time a goal is scored, you feel that Manuel Neuer would have saved it. Manuel Neuer's legacy is already the most formidable," Kramer joined the discussion on the sidelines. Hummels replied: "They are the biggest footsteps you can follow in – in the goalkeeper position worldwide, ever."
According to Kramer, it is "also a little underappreciated" that Neuer will turn 40 at the end of March and still continues to perform so well. "For me, he is the Messi of goalkeeping. He has been the number one goalkeeper in the world for over 20 years."
Neuer revolutionised goalkeeping during his long career, primarily through his skills with the ball. That's why Höwedes also remembered his early days at Schalke 04, where Neuer had not yet proven himself as a playing keeper. "When I turned professional, Manu was still number two behind Frank Rost. He always played as a right-back on the pitch. Do you think you saw any difference? Technically speaking, we all know he was just that good," he said.
Hummels added: "He was the only goalkeeper I ever played with who thought like a field player in certain situations. He creates space like a field player. But I don't want to exaggerate: he couldn't have played as an outfield player in the Bundesliga." Neuer himself recently told France Footballthat he could have pursued a professional career outside of goal: "In a third-division team that plays possession football, for example, that would have been possible."
- Getty
Hummels reveals curious Neuer anecdote: "Then he'll shoot you down"
For Hummels, however, there is no question that his long-standing support in the DFB team and for several years at FC Bayern is "the best goalkeeper of all time". He emphasised: "Only when he eventually retires will we really see how good he was. And what he has contributed to all the titles in recent years."
In the course of their praise, the trio also talked about shared memories with Neuer. When Kramer asked Hummels with a broad grin whether he had ever tried to lob the keeper, he admitted: "Unfortunately, I tried that quite often. After that, I think I sprinted faster than I ever have in my career. Because if you lob him – as you know – he'll run after you with the ball and shoot you down. It's a disciplinary measure."
According to Kramer, however, Neuer's presence has the greatest influence on opposing strikers. "Just look at the 2014 World Cup final. Higuain would have scored against any other goalkeeper in the world. But because Neuer was there, he shot 20 metres wide." The Argentine had miserably failed to take the lead in the middle of the first half, missing an open shot in front of Neuer. Hummels then recalled two penalties he had scored against Neuer in his career for BVB.
"Both times in the DFB Cup, once in the semi-final and once in the final. The goal is small. The one in the final went in. The one in the semi-final didn't. I would say that it was better taken than the one in the final. I was very fortunate there. When he stands in front of you, it's quite an experience," said the former centre-back: "He has such charisma that you don't believe you can score."
Career ending in the summer? Neuer's future uncertain – Urbig stands ready
Meanwhile, there is a question mark hanging over Neuer's future. It is still unclear whether he will extend his contract, which expires in the summer. The Bayern captain has struggled with injuries again and again this season. Against Gladbach, he suffered a torn muscle fibre, as he did three weeks earlier against Bremen, and was replaced by Urbig at half-time – and was therefore also missing from the squad in Bergamo.
"He'll be 40 in March," Eberl said afterwards, "and that's why we're glad that we have such good goalkeepers in Jonas and Ulle (Sven Ulreich; editor's note) behind him that you can make a change at half-time and nothing changes in the game."
According to Sport Bild, talks between the club and the former German national goalkeeper are planned during the international break and around Neuer's 40th birthday to clarify the situation. If Neuer ends his career, Urbig could then finally follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old was signed by FCB from 1. FC Köln at the beginning of 2025 and has since been carefully developed in Neuer's shadow. Urbig has made occasional appearances since then, most recently being called upon several times in a row due to Neuer's injury-enforced break.
Manuel Neuer: Statistics and performance data
Team Matches Goals conceded Games without conceding a goal FC Bayern 590 486 275 Schalke 04 203 194 80 Germany 124 118 51