'I'd like to return' - Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori admits he has 'unfinished business' at Roma

Having emerged through the youth ranks at Roma, Calafiori's initial stint with his boyhood club was cut short before he could truly establish himself. Now a Premier League winner and preparing for a Champions League final against PSG, the 24-year-old reflects on his departure with a sense of what might have been.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, the defender was honest about his long-term ambitions. "I’m happy here now, but I’ve left some unfinished business with Roma. I barely played for that team when I was very young. I’d like to return. Not right away, but sooner or later," he revealed.