"I can confirm that": VfB Stuttgart officially announces the third-most expensive transfer in the club's history – rumours about a new attacking player

El Khannouss thus becomes the third-most expensive signing in VfB’s history, knocking Badredine Bouanani off the podium; like the 21-year-old, Bouanani had joined the club on the Neckar shortly before the summer transfer window closed. Stuttgart reportedly paid 15 million euros to prise the Algerian away from OGC Nice.

Unlike El Khannouss, however, Bouanani has so far fallen well short of expectations. In the Bundesliga, he is still waiting for his first goal or assist. El Khannouss, on the other hand, has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions, and is already enjoying the best season of his career. He had been involved in eight goals for Premier League relegation side Leicester, and the same number the previous year at KRC Genk.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that VfB are set to bolster their attack once again for the new season. As several Dutch media outlets report, there is interest in a transfer for Sami Ouaissa. The 21-year-old scored eight goals and provided four assists in 31 appearances for Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen. A transfer fee of eight to ten million euros is reportedly being asked for, and VfL Wolfsburg are also said to be interested. However, with the Wolves facing relegation, they are likely to be at a disadvantage.