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'I am the villain' - Richarlison sends cryptic message after agreeing Tottenham exit
Richarlison breaks silence on Spurs departure
Tottenham forward has left supporters and pundits alike scratching their heads after taking to social media with a pointed message amid confirmed reports that he is set to leave the club. The 29-year-old, who arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022, has been at the centre of a transfer whirlwind as the summer deadline approaches.
After being phased out of the first-team picture by De Zerbi, the Brazilian appears ready to embrace a new role, even if it means accepting a controversial reputation among the Spurs faithful.
Just twenty-four hours on from Tottenham’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, the striker shared a photograph of himself from a match last season accompanied by a thinking emoji. However, it was the following slide that truly caught the eye. Richarlison shared a message that read: “I am the villain of many poorly told stories."
Rather surprisingly, among the 40,000 people to like the post was Richarlison’s team-mate at Tottenham, Xavi Simons.
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De Zerbi confirms transfer request drama
The social media activity follows a public admission from manager De Zerbi that the squad harmony at Spurs has been disrupted by several key players wanting out.
Speaking to the press, the Italian tactician was blunt about the situation involving the Brazilian international and other first-team stars who were omitted from recent matchday squads.
Explaining his decision to leave the forward out of the squad for the trip to St James' Park, De Zerbi said: "Richarlison, I don’t know. He said too many times he wants to leave. Danso came to me two days ago and he said he wants to leave. Pape Sarr the same but he suffered a small injury, but he is almost ready to train. I love these players, and they are great guys. I have very good relationships."
Everton return looms in Ndiaye swap deal
Despite the friction, a resolution appears to have been found that suits all parties involved. An agreement has been reached for the 29-year-old to return to Merseyside, where he previously enjoyed the most productive spell of his career.
As part of the negotiations, Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye is expected to head in the opposite direction to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The deals are currently subject to the completion of medical examinations and the finalisation of personal terms, but there is considerable optimism that both moves will be processed without any last-minute hitches.
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Richarlison leaves Spurs after inconsistent spell
Richarlison leaves north London having registered 32 goals and 15 assists in all competitions since his £60m move four years ago. During his tenure, he helped the club secure the Europa League trophy, yet his stay will likely be remembered for its inconsistency and the recent breakdown in his relationship with the hierarchy.
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