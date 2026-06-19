Hugo Broos vows to tackle Bafana Bafana’s disciplinary woes - 'It’s something we have to solve'
- AFP
Disciplinary concerns for Bafana
South Africa’s World Cup campaign has hit a disciplinary speed bump that has left head coach Hugo Broos searching for answers.
The Belgian mentor did not hold back in his assessment of his team’s recent bookings, specifically noting how losing key personnel to avoidable cautions could derail their ambitions on the global stage.
"It’s a pity that we got two yellow cards again," Broos told the media in Atlanta after the match.
- AFP
Losing important players
"During a tournament, if you go through, we will have to pay that cash," continued the head coach.
"It’s not the weakest players in our team.
"They are one of the best players in our team, so it’s something we have to solve.
"The problem is there, and we will try to do it.'
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Mokoena's 'stupid' card costs Bafana
Teboho Mokoena, the man who rescued a point for Bafana with a penalty against Czechia, will be the most notable absentee for the upcoming clash against South Korea.
The Mamelodi Sundowns star picked up his second caution of the tournament, earning a one-match ban that leaves a massive void in the heart of the Bafana engine room.
"Teboho has always been a very good player. He’s still a good player," he said.
"In a game like that, sometimes it’s difficult to control your emotions, and it was…Can I say stupid yellow card?
"This is something we have to learn on that level. This is the thing with not so much experience, except on the continent in Africa.
"Except that, we don’t have a lot of experience," the coach added.
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Experience a major factor on the world stage
The transition from continental competition to the elite level of a FIFA World Cup has proven to be a steep learning curve for many in the South African squad.
Broos believes that while the talent is evident, the game management required at this level is still being developed within his ranks.
"But we learn a lot, and again it would be good for the team to go to the second round, and then those things will disappear, I am very sure of it,” Broos explained.