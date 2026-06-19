Hugo Broos vows to tackle Bafana Bafana’s disciplinary woes - 'It’s something we have to solve'

Teboho Mokoena, the man who rescued a point for Bafana with a penalty against Czechia, will be the most notable absentee for the upcoming clash against South Korea.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star picked up his second caution of the tournament, earning a one-match ban that leaves a massive void in the heart of the Bafana engine room.

"Teboho has always been a very good player. He’s still a good player," he said.

"In a game like that, sometimes it’s difficult to control your emotions, and it was…Can I say stupid yellow card?

"This is something we have to learn on that level. This is the thing with not so much experience, except on the continent in Africa.

"Except that, we don’t have a lot of experience," the coach added.



