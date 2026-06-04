Hugo Broos maintains visa debacle will not disrupt Bafana Bafana’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup – ‘So it's not really that problem…’

Bafana Bafana were originally scheduled to fly out to Mexico on Sunday, May 31, to begin their final preparations for the tournament.

However, unexpected complications regarding visas for certain players and technical staff members forced a 24-hour delay in their departure.

While the squad eventually boarded their flight on Monday morning, they did so without three staff members who were still waiting for their travel documents to be cleared.

Despite the chaotic build up, Broos remains calm about the situation.