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Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Sinolwetu Tompela

Hugo Broos hails 'fantastic performance' from Bafana Bafana against Czechia, but admits: 'It’s a pity it ended 1-1'

South Africa
World Cup
H. Broos
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
T. Mokoena
M. Sadilek
V. Coufal

South Africa's head coach has expressed immense pride in his side's resilience following their hard-fought draw at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite falling behind early in the contest, Bafana rallied to secure a vital point at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday evening.

  • Pride in the Bafana response

    Following a difficult opening fixture, South Africa showed significant character to fight back against Czechia. Teboho Mokoena was the hero of the hour, converting a penalty to cancel out Michal Sadilek's early opener and ensure the spoils were shared in Atlanta.

    Speaking to SABC Sport, after the final whistle, Hugo Broos was quick to praise his players' mentality.

    "I think I’m very proud of my team," he said.

    "When you see the reaction after the game against Mexico, this is Bafana Bafana – we play good football, we are aggressive, we have chances."




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  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    A costly early lapse in concentration

    While the overall performance was positive, the Belgian tactician was frustrated by the manner in which his side conceded.

    "But you need also a little bit, and we made one mistake; everyone knows that number five [Vladimir Coufal] is throwing very far, but in the beginning of the game we were surprised by that," Broos explained.

    "It’s a pity. But again I’m very proud of the performance of my team."


  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Czechia’s direct approach

    Broos did not hold back when assessing the tactical battle, he felt that Bafana were the superior side in terms of technical quality and deserved more than just a solitary point for their efforts.

    "I think the public chose the best football team on the pitch," the coach added.

    "The Czechia team is very powerful, and they are very tall also – they just kick the ball to the front and hope that someone of 1.95m has the ball and pushes it back.

    "But we did it very well; the second goal was several times for us, so again fantastic performance.

    "But it’s a little pity that it’s only 1-1."


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  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    All eyes on South Korea showdown

    The result leaves Bafana in a position where their destiny remains in their own hands.

    Looking ahead to the decider, Broos remained optimistic about his team's chances of progression.

    "It’s very good, we don’t have to count on someone else.

    "We just have to win the game against South Korea, which will be very difficult.

    "But when we play again like today with the same mentality, I think it’s possible."

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South Africa crest
South Africa
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Republic of Korea crest
Republic of Korea
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