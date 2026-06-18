Hugo Broos hails 'fantastic performance' from Bafana Bafana against Czechia, but admits: 'It’s a pity it ended 1-1'

Following a difficult opening fixture, South Africa showed significant character to fight back against Czechia. Teboho Mokoena was the hero of the hour, converting a penalty to cancel out Michal Sadilek's early opener and ensure the spoils were shared in Atlanta.

Speaking to SABC Sport, after the final whistle, Hugo Broos was quick to praise his players' mentality.

"I think I’m very proud of my team," he said.

"When you see the reaction after the game against Mexico, this is Bafana Bafana – we play good football, we are aggressive, we have chances."











