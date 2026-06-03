Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana deemed ‘the weakest in World Cup Group A’ by Porto and Algeria striker legend
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Madjer questions Bafana Bafana quality
As Hugo Broos prepares his South Africa squad for the global tournament in North America, not everyone is convinced that the 1996 African champions are ready for the challenge.
With a record 10 African nations set to participate in the expanded 48-team tournament across the USA, Mexico, and Canada, the spotlight is firmly on the continent's representatives.
Speaking to Afrik-Foot, legendary former striker Rabah Madjer did not hold back when assessing the chances of the various African sides.
The 67-year-old, who famously scored for Algeria in their historic win over West Germany in 1982, admitted he sees very little reason for optimism regarding South Africa's outlook in Group A.
"I don't have much faith in this team," Madjer explained.
"It seems to me to be the weakest in the group," he said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
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Tough opposition in Group A
The veteran’s assessment is rooted in the quality of the opposition Bafana Bafana will face during the opening round.
South Africa have been drawn into a competitive pool that includes tournament co-hosts Mexico, a resilient Czechia side, and the technical proficiency of South Korea.
Madjer believes the combination of home advantage and tactical variation will be too much for the South Africans.
"Mexico will be playing at home, the Czech Republic is a good team, and South Korea plays a very fast and attacking style of football," he added.
This harsh verdict suggests that Broos and his men will have a monumental task to avoid an early exit from the competition, with the Algerian icon predicting Bafana will finish as the group's basement dwellers.
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Hopes for other African representatives
While Madjer was dismissive of South Africa, he remains upbeat about the prospects of several other African nations.
He expects his home nation, Algeria, to potentially reach the quarter-finals, while also tipping the likes of Egypt, Tunisia, and Ivory Coast as strong contenders to advance into the knockout stages.
He even gave a nod to the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] having a chance to qualify as a best third-placed team.
The 2026 edition will see North Africa well-represented, with Morocco looking to build on their historic semi-final run from 2022.
Senegal and Ghana, both of whom have reached World Cup quarter-finals in the past, will also be carrying the hopes of the continent alongside minnows and tournament debutants Cape Verde and the aforementioned sides, forming a diverse African contingent.
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Global heavyweights tipped for glory
Beyond the African narrative, Madjer also offered his thoughts on who is most likely to lift the iconic trophy at the end of the tournament.
When asked about the frontrunners for the title, he pointed toward the traditional powerhouses of European and South American football who have dominated the landscape for decades.
He listed a "who's who" of world football when pressed for his winners.
"France, Spain, Argentina, but also Portugal, Brazil, England, and I'm not forgetting Germany," he concluded.
For Bafana Bafana, however, the immediate goal will be to prove the Porto legend wrong and show that they are far more than just the "weakest" link in their group.