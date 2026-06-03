Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana deemed ‘the weakest in World Cup Group A’ by Porto and Algeria striker legend

As Hugo Broos prepares his South Africa squad for the global tournament in North America, not everyone is convinced that the 1996 African champions are ready for the challenge.

With a record 10 African nations set to participate in the expanded 48-team tournament across the USA, Mexico, and Canada, the spotlight is firmly on the continent's representatives.

Speaking to Afrik-Foot, legendary former striker Rabah Madjer did not hold back when assessing the chances of the various African sides.

The 67-year-old, who famously scored for Algeria in their historic win over West Germany in 1982, admitted he sees very little reason for optimism regarding South Africa's outlook in Group A.

"I don't have much faith in this team," Madjer explained.

"It seems to me to be the weakest in the group," he said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.