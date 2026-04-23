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Huge injury concern for Tottenham as Roberto De Zerbi left sweating on fitness of key player ahead of must-win Wolves game
Udogie becomes latest concern for De Zerbi
Udogie, 23, has had a number of fitness issues this term, including knee and hamstring problems. This new setback is a frustrating development for the defender, who had only recently returned from a hamstring problem, starting both of De Zerbi’s first two games in charge this month.
It is unclear exactly what the latest issue is, but the Italian full-back is now a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Molineux as a result, according to SunSport. Spurs head into the fixture in desperate need of points, currently sitting two points from safety with only five games remaining in the Premier League season to maintain their top-flight status.
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Stumbling survival bid faces Wolves test
The timing of the injury could not be worse for De Zerbi, who is searching for his first win since taking over the north London club. Despite the pressure mounting, the former Brighton boss insisted after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Brighton – where the Seagulls netted a 95th-minute leveller – that his side can win all five of their final games.
That confidence comes in the face of some grim statistics for the Spurs faithful. Relegation-threatened Tottenham have failed to win a Premier League game since December 28, a run of form that has seen them plummet into the bottom three. De Zerbi has already lost key men Mohammed Kudus and Cristian Romero for the season due to respective quad and knee injuries.
Maddison's return offers psychological boost
While the defensive line remains stretched, there was a glimmer of hope on the bench during the recent draw with Brighton. Key midfielders Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison have been absent for the entire season with serious knee blows, but Maddison surprisingly returned to the matchday squad at the weekend, eight months after suffering an ACL injury during pre-season.
The playmaker did not warm up throughout the game, so his presence looked more to be a psychological boost than anything. However, his shock return gives hope that the 29-year-old can play some part in Spurs’ survival bid over the final month of the campaign. Adding his creativity back into the fold would be a major lift for a side struggling for results.
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Search for mental strength in relegation fight
Beyond the tactical and fitness issues on the pitch, De Zerbi has spoken consistently about Tottenham’s fragile “mentality” being their biggest obstacle, rather than the need to coach their talents better. The Italian tactician believes the squad needs to find a different level of resilience if they are to successfully navigate the high-pressure fixtures remaining on the calendar.
It emerged on Wednesday that the club are looking to hire a new psychologist for the team, having put out a job advert for the role on LinkedIn. This search for external help highlights the desperation at the club as they look to find any advantage possible to secure their Premier League survival before the clock runs out.