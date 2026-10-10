Christopher Nkunku's spell at AC Milan never really got going. The French forward joined the Rossoneri from Chelsea in the summer of 2025 for just under €40 million, but after only one season he packed his bags again. There was already talk in January of a possible sale. Then the player stayed, but when the market reopened he headed for Germany. With new AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim leaving him out of his plans, and after negotiations with Fenerbahce and a few rumours here and there, the player returned to Leipzig. He was the one who pushed to go to Germany, trying to rediscover some continuity after a difficult season in Italy.
How Nkunku is getting on at Leipzig and how much AC Milan can earn from the buy-out
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Nkunku’s numbers with RB Leipzig
For now, that decision looks like the right one. Nkunku quickly became a key figure again in familiar surroundings and, within a few months, he had already won everyone over by establishing himself as a starter: four of his six total appearances in the new season across the league and the Champions League have come from the first minute, to which can be added the goal against Hamburg - his first since returning to Germany - and the hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt. The former AC Milan player also made his mark in Europe, setting up Maksimovic in the early-September match against Como.
- AFP
Nkunku’s numbers at RB Leipzig
AC Milan and RB Leipzig have finalised Nkunku's transfer as a paid loan worth €3.5 million, with an option to buy for slightly under €30 million, around €28 million. The agreements between the two clubs do not include an obligation to make the move permanent. At the end of the season, the Germans will decide whether or not to keep him in their squad. This season, Nkunku's wages will be split equally between AC Milan and RB Leipzig, who will each pay €2.5 million of the total €5 million net earned by the player, as agreed when he signed with AC Milan.
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