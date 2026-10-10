Christopher Nkunku's spell at AC Milan never really got going. The French forward joined the Rossoneri from Chelsea in the summer of 2025 for just under €40 million, but after only one season he packed his bags again. There was already talk in January of a possible sale. Then the player stayed, but when the market reopened he headed for Germany. With new AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim leaving him out of his plans, and after negotiations with Fenerbahce and a few rumours here and there, the player returned to Leipzig. He was the one who pushed to go to Germany, trying to rediscover some continuity after a difficult season in Italy.