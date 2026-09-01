‘Certainly is Hollywood’ - Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac & Wrexham urged to make Jamie Vardy their next documentary star but are warned Leicester legend will not be cheap

Money has rarely been an issue for A-list co-owners at the Racecourse Ground since they completed a stunning takeover in 2021. A meteoric rise has been enjoyed, with three successive promotions lifting Wrexham out of the National League and into the Championship - with regular trips to Las Vegas being enjoyed along the way.

The plan is to line up another promotion party in Sin City, with collective sights becoming locked on the Premier League. Vardy would be a lively presence in those celebrations if his signature were to be secured and a step up into the big time to be made.

The evergreen 39-year-old, who savoured Premier League title glory with Leicester in 2016 and earned 26 caps for the Three Lions, has been without a club since bringing his 12-month Italian job to a close that saw relegation out of Serie A suffered.

It is not the first time that Vardy has seen a move to Wrexham mooted, with Reynolds and Mac forever in the market for additions that will help to deliver results on the field and drive further commercial growth off it. Another star for their award-winning documentary series would be most welcome - especially one that is proven in the goalscoring department.