Henry in the firing line: did he insult Yamal on the Ballon d'Or stage?

Thierry Henry faced criticism for his performance hosting the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London yesterday, drawing fire over comments aimed at both his co-presenter Kate Scott and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.
The Frenchman cut across Scott as she pronounced the name of Brazil legend Socrates, honoured with an award for the best humanitarian work carried out by a footballer. "What do you mean? We don't have any philosophers here," Henry said.
Scott repeated his pronunciation and hit back: "Apologies for my pronunciation, everyone. Trust Terry to pronounce it correctly." Henry kept interrupting, adding: "Yes, Dr Socrates, we won't argue here."