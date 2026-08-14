'He would be my president, always' - Toby Alderweireld backs former team-mate for shock FIFA role

The recommendation comes amid wider criticism of current FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who rose through administrative ranks at UEFA rather than playing professionally. Alderweireld believes administrators often lack the necessary insight to safeguard football culture.

"It’s very important that the FIFA president is someone who played the game and knows the game," he added. "We've all been a fan. Then we've become a football player. We know both sides. When I was a child, I went to all the away games on the bus. We're not just people who made good money out of playing in the Premier League and Champions League.

"We’re football fans too. We played the game. We know how it is. What it is to be a player and a fan. The one thing that's very important is that the person who's doing the talking should be a football guy because look at the World Cup. A 20-minute show at half-time? That’s where you need someone who knows football to say no.

"The most beautiful thing about the sport is its traditions. New things have their place too but we need to protect the traditions as well and that’s why you need football players, football people who have been around the game, to keep the businessmen in check."