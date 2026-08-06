Kompany sets Bayern Munich's sights on treble but warns: 'It will be difficult'

Kompany has made it clear that Bayern Munich's primary objective for the upcoming season is to secure the Champions League trophy. Speaking ahead of his side's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa in Hong Kong tomorrow, Friday, the former Manchester City captain did not shy away from the pressure that comes with managing the German giants, though he insisted the team must remain grounded as the campaign progresses.

'Now at the moment I say: Our goal is to win the Champions League, there is no doubt about that. And during the season I will say that we have to focus on the next game,' Kompany explained. Since taking charge of Bayern in the summer of 2024, the Belgian coach guided the team to the Champions League quarter-finals in his debut season before falling to Inter Milan, followed by a semi-final exit last term against eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.