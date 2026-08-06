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Kompany sets Bayern Munich's sights on treble but warns: 'It will be difficult'
Aiming for the Champions League summit
Kompany has made it clear that Bayern Munich's primary objective for the upcoming season is to secure the Champions League trophy. Speaking ahead of his side's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa in Hong Kong tomorrow, Friday, the former Manchester City captain did not shy away from the pressure that comes with managing the German giants, though he insisted the team must remain grounded as the campaign progresses.
'Now at the moment I say: Our goal is to win the Champions League, there is no doubt about that. And during the season I will say that we have to focus on the next game,' Kompany explained. Since taking charge of Bayern in the summer of 2024, the Belgian coach guided the team to the Champions League quarter-finals in his debut season before falling to Inter Milan, followed by a semi-final exit last term against eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.
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The difficulty of improvement
Despite the hunger for silverware, Kompany warned that improving upon a club of Bayern's stature is a massive undertaking. He noted that success is measured by more than just trophies, pointing toward the high statistical standards set by the team in terms of scoring and winning consistency. The head coach believes that while reaching another level is possible, it requires an almost perfect execution throughout the year.
'It is difficult to get better - it's not just about the trophies we've won, but also about the number of goals and the games we've won. That is possible, but difficult,' the Belgian added. His domestic record with Bayern underscores that standard, having secured back-to-back Bundesliga titles over the past two seasons, alongside last season's DFB-Pokal and the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup.
Squad depth and fitness concerns
To facilitate a charge for the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, and European glory, Kompany highlighted the necessity of a deep and healthy roster. Bayern have already been active in the market, spending roughly €100 million to bring in Nathaniel Brown and Ismael Saibari, adding further quality to a squad that already boasts the likes of Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz.
'To win the Bundesliga, the cup, the Champions League, for that we need the entire squad - fit and healthy. We have to use it well and improve. We have already done that, but hopefully that will help us reach our goals,' Kompany noted.
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A busy start to the season
Bayern Munich are set to conclude their eight-day Asian summer tour this Saturday before returning to Europe for the final stages of pre-season. The first major test for Kompany's men will arrive on August 22, when they face rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup. This high-profile curtain-raiser will serve as a definitive barometer for the team’s readiness before the domestic league campaign kicks off.
The defending champions will officially begin their Bundesliga title defence on August 28 against VfB Stuttgart. With the pressure building, Kompany’s side will need to find their rhythm quickly if they are to fulfill the coach’s vision of total dominance.
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