He set a trap for him: Spanish journalist on the sending-off incident, "This is the worst thing about Yamal"

Facundo Bernal's dismissal against Barcelona has set the Spanish media alight, with leading outlets zeroing in on what they called the "provocative" part Lamine Yamal played before the Real Betis defender laid hands on him.

The flashpoint arrived in the dying minutes of the second half, moments after Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli had pulled Betis back to 3-2. Fermin Lopez was down on the turf. Betis players crowded round to haul him up and get the game going again, and Yamal waded in to protect his team-mate. That lit the fuse for a verbal and physical row with Bernal.

Yamal shoved first. Bernal grabbed the Catalan and caught him with his head, putting him on the floor. Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea had missed the start of it, but his assistant and the fourth official flagged what had happened, and he stepped in to brandish a straight red at Bernal. Yamal escaped with a yellow.