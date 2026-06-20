'He's not worth mentioning' - Jurgen Klopp fires back at ex-Netherlands star over severe Virgil van Dijk criticism

Klopp has hit back at Van der Vaart after the former Netherlands midfielder singled out Virgil van Dijk for heavy criticism. Speaking in his role as an expert for MagentaTV ahead of the Netherlands' World Cup clash with Sweden, Klopp expressed his disbelief at the nature of the attacks directed toward his former Reds talisman.

Van Dijk, who served as the defensive cornerstone of Klopp’s most successful Liverpool teams between 2018 and 2024, found himself under the microscope following a shaky defensive display against Japan during a 2-2 draw earlier in the tournament. Klopp, however, remains steadfast in his belief that the 34-year-old remains a world-class operator.