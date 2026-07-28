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Ahmad Salah

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He no longer enjoys the game: three scenarios that could write the final chapters of Neymar's story

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Commercial pressures in the picture: the toughest turning point in the career of Brazil's all-time top scorer

Brazil's exit from the 2026 World Cup has shaken the foundations of international football. It left behind one of the most astonishing images in recent years, with Neymar Jr caught once again in a whirlwind of uncertainty over whether he will carry on wearing the national team shirt or spring a surprise decision.

Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as head coach had brought optimism. What followed was a shock. Brazil produced a lacklustre performance that led to elimination in the round of 16 at the hands of Norway, sending the hopes of the samba dancers and their captain Neymar up in smoke. The dream of a sixth title, on hold since 2002, remains just that.

  • The toughest turning point in Neymar's career

    Marca reported today, Tuesday: "According to information revealed by the sports website 'Bitbol', relayed by journalist Ezequiel Gasca, Neymar is going through the most difficult turning point of his football career after leaving the World Cup in tears. His accumulated frustration, resulting from his inability to make the desired impact, has contributed to the spread of rumours about a sudden end to his career."

    Brazil felt the sharpest blow of that painful result. Speaking to the international press straight after the Norway match, in comments relayed by Globo Esporte and UOL, the player left no room for doubt: "I tried. Everything started here and ends here. It's over."

    Those words drew a line under the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man's Brazil career. The ending was bitter, yet Neymar signed off as the national team's all-time top scorer with 80 goals, moving past the legendary tally of the King, Pelé.

    Marca continued: "Beyond his international retirement, the real question revolves around his future with his club Santos. Sources close to him, relayed by the Brazilian press, indicate that those around Neymar see him as 'tired of the world of football' and that he is seriously considering the option of retirement."

    Neymar remains under contract with Santos until 31 December. Should he decide to walk away from football for good, both parties may be forced to tear up the deal early.

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  • 3 very clear scenarios

    The mental exhaustion and physical toll of this latest chapter have been brutal. Yet many international outlets agree on the same verdict: Neymar's best move is to see out the contract he signed. Those around him point to his moral commitment to the club as the deciding factor.

    Marca revealed: "However, reports indicate that Neymar is considering three very clear scenarios before determining his position: staying with Santos until December, terminating his contract to move to a league with lower competitive demands, or announcing his final retirement.

    Recurring injuries have plagued him for years, robbing him of the level he once produced at the very top. Add the savage criticism from fans after every international setback, and his patience finally ran dry.

    Neymar himself cracked the door open a few months ago. Speaking to Cazé TV, he said any decision would come straight from his heart, shaped by how he felt after the World Cup shock.

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  • Pressure from his father: the sword of commercial commitments

    Behind the scenes at Santos, there is a feeling that Neymar has grown tired of the routine of football and wants to retire. Yet he faces pressure from his father to carry on because of his commercial commitments. Some of the club's staff also claim that dealing with Neymar has become difficult, with his selfish behaviour upsetting the players, the coaching staff and the administration.

    Doubts have crept in over his leadership, too, especially after he clashed with Robinho Junior, the son of his former team-mate Robinho, last May.

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  • Santos dressing room awaits the decision

    The Spanish newspaper continued: "At the facilities of the black-and-white club, caution and anticipation prevail regarding Neymar's next steps. The board of directors prefers to respect the sporting mourning over his great figure before delving into a review of the contract's clauses. For their part, Santos fans dream that their greatest player, in their view, in the modern era will decide to stay at least until the second half of the year to compete in the domestic and continental tournaments of the season." It concluded: "Regardless of the path Neymar chooses in the coming hours, the impact of his resolve will echo in every corner of the world of football. Neymar represents one of the last legends of the golden age of South American football. Time is passing quickly, and the fans are waiting impatiently for the official announcement from the Brazilian star. Will this be the end of one of the most talented and controversial careers in modern history?"

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