He no longer enjoys the game: three scenarios that could write the final chapters of Neymar's story

Marca reported today, Tuesday: "According to information revealed by the sports website 'Bitbol', relayed by journalist Ezequiel Gasca, Neymar is going through the most difficult turning point of his football career after leaving the World Cup in tears. His accumulated frustration, resulting from his inability to make the desired impact, has contributed to the spread of rumours about a sudden end to his career."

Brazil felt the sharpest blow of that painful result. Speaking to the international press straight after the Norway match, in comments relayed by Globo Esporte and UOL, the player left no room for doubt: "I tried. Everything started here and ends here. It's over."

Those words drew a line under the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man's Brazil career. The ending was bitter, yet Neymar signed off as the national team's all-time top scorer with 80 goals, moving past the legendary tally of the King, Pelé.

Marca continued: "Beyond his international retirement, the real question revolves around his future with his club Santos. Sources close to him, relayed by the Brazilian press, indicate that those around Neymar see him as 'tired of the world of football' and that he is seriously considering the option of retirement."

Neymar remains under contract with Santos until 31 December. Should he decide to walk away from football for good, both parties may be forced to tear up the deal early.

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