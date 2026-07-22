Nigerian star Raphael Onyedika, 25, started out at the FC Ebedei academy before making the move to Europe in the summer of 2019.

Danish club Midtjylland snapped him up for their youth ranks, then loaned him out in the summer of 2020 to fellow local side Fredericia.

He returned to Midtjylland in the summer of 2021. Just one season followed before he officially joined Belgian club Club Brugge.

Onyedika has been at Brugge since 2022, racking up 183 official matches across all competitions, scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists.

Equally at home in holding midfield or at centre-back, he has also earned 23 caps for Nigeria's senior national team from 2022 to the present day.