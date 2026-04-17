"He asked if he could speak German": Uli Hoeneß reveals incredible stories about Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich

“He once asked Stanisic if he could speak German, even though he was born here,” said the club chairman, emphasising: “These are all the sort of things that just aren’t on. And that’s the big difference.”

Although Stanisic represents Croatia internationally, he was born in Munich and could have played for Germany.

Stanisic has been under contract at Bayern since 2017, having joined from local youth clubs. Under Tuchel he barely featured and was loaned to Bayer Leverkusen in summer 2023. With the Werkself he won the league title, ending Bayern’s 11-year domestic reign.

He subsequently returned to Bayern, while Tuchel was replaced by Vincent Kompany. Since the start of this season, he has become a key component of the Belgian’s squad. When asked about the difference compared to his predecessors, Hoeneß said: “Two things are important. This manager makes every player better. And I’ve never seen him hold a press conference where he’s said: ‘I need a left-back, I need a right-back,’ as was the case under Tuchel.”