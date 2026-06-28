Harry Maguire sets two conditions for Marcus Rashford return to Man Utd - with England international still waiting on permanent Barcelona transfer

Rashford is currently putting club football to one side as he focuses on the ongoing World Cup with England. He made a significant impact during his first start of the tournament against Panama, drawing high praise from Maguire.

Discussing the performance, Maguire noted: "I think he was so direct and positive with everything that he did. We spoke about the Ghana game, where it was a bit slow, and we had too much patience in the game. I think Rashy straight away took the game to Panama, and I think in the first 10 minutes, he put four or five crosses in the box, and it wasn’t as accurate as he normally is, and then he finds that one where Harry probably was unfortunate not to score. He was a constant threat throughout the game and when he’s in that mood I think us England fans know how good he can be, and I’ve had the pleasure of playing with him at Manchester United for many years, so when he’s in that frame and in that direct mode he’s unstoppable on his day."