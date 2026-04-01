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Harry Maguire charged by the FA: Man Utd star at risk of extended ban after red card in Bournemouth clash
FA takes action after Vitality Stadium incident
The FA has confirmed that Maguire has been charged following an investigation into his behaviour during United's recent 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. The England international was shown a straight red card by referee Stuart Attwell for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, but his reaction to the dismissal has now landed him in deeper trouble with the authorities.
Maguire was seen protesting the decision before moving to confront the fourth official on the touchline. The FA released a statement confirming the charge: "Harry Maguire has been charged after being sent off in the 78th minute of Man Utd’s Premier League match against Bournemouth on March 20. It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal. Harry Maguire has until April 2 to provide a response."
- AFP
Extended suspension looms for veteran defender
While a red card for a professional foul typically carries a standard one-match suspension, an FA charge of this nature often results in additional games being added to the ban. This development represents a significant blow for United, who are already dealing with various selection headaches as they enter the final stages of the season.
The 33-year-old was sent off after pulling back Evanilson when the striker was through on goal, an incident that also led to a Bournemouth equaliser from the resulting penalty. If the charge is upheld, Maguire could find himself absent for a crucial run of fixtures just as Michael Carrick's side looks to cement their position in the table.
United facing defensive reshuffle
The timing of the charge is particularly unfortunate for United, as they prepare for a domestic schedule. Maguire's absence is already guaranteed for the upcoming match against Leeds United on April 13, but a guilty verdict for abusive language could see him ruled out for several more matches.
This would potentially see him miss the high-profile encounter against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on April 18. United currently sit third in the Premier League and are determined to secure a top-four finish to qualify for next season's Champions League. Maguire is also said to be on the verge of signing a new United contract, but they continue to struggle to keep clean sheets, having conceded a whopping 42 goals in 31 league games.
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A rare dismissal for the centre-back
Surprisingly, this dismissal was Maguire’s first red card during his time at Old Trafford. His last sending-off in club football dates back to 2019 while he was still playing for Leicester City - coincidentally, that red card also came in a match against Bournemouth.