'Proud' Harry Kane sends emotional message to Kyle Walker after England team-mate's retirement from international duty

While Walker’s speed and recovery has remained impressive even into his mid-30s, his omission from Thomas Tuchel's recent England squads signalled that the German manager was looking toward the future. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Tuchel appears set to put his faith in younger options, like Chelsea's Reece James. Walker, ever the professional, acknowledged the reality of the situation, noting that the "book is now closed" on a journey that took him from a debut against Spain in 2011 to a final appearance against Senegal at the City Ground in June 2025. Despite falling just four caps short of the prestigious century mark, Walker leaves behind a legacy defined by consistency and the respect of every manager he played under, from Fabio Capello to Gareth Southgate.