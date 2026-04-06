Harry Kane's 'special mentality' key against Real Madrid as Joshua Kimmich talks up Bayern Munich's 'true role model'

With a whopping 48 goals from just 40 matches in all competitions this season, Kane remains a crucial part of Kompany's side. As many of 10 of those have come from just nine Champions League appearances, including a double in the second-leg of the last-16 tie against Atalanta, underlining why Kimmich is so eager to see the England hero in the starting XI for Tuesday's big game.

“Harry is incredibly important to us, that’s obvious," Kimmich said. "He’s a key factor in our game because he’s not just a pure finisher. He’s a natural leader, a true role model. He has a special mentality for an attacking player. It would be important for him to be on the field tomorrow to provide his leadership.”