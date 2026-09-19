'Faster than in the Premier League!' – Harry Kane makes bold admission after shattering Bundesliga goal record

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane expressed delight after becoming the fastest player in history to reach 100 Bundesliga goals. The 33-year-old hit the milestone in his 98th league appearance during Bayern's 7-0 demolition of Union Berlin.

Kane scored twice in the rout, taking his tally to 101 German top-flight goals.

Speaking after the match, the forward reflected on replicating his goalscoring success outside the Premier League while thanking his team-mates.

"Very proud, to be honest, to reach 100 goals in the Bundesliga," Kane told reporters. "Obviously, I've done it in the Premier League, so now to have it in a different league is something I'm really proud of. All I can say is a big thanks to the team."