Why Harry Kane would ‘rather be Olivier Giroud’ than match Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe - with England’s record goalscorer back in World Cup title hunt

Quizzed on whether those exploits will have provided Kane with any added motivation, as he stepped under the brightest of spotlights, former England defender Mills - speaking on behalf of betTOM - told GOAL: “Personally, I don't think so. I don't think he's motivated by that. I think he just wants to score. I think he just wants to score as many goals as possible. He wants England to win.

“I don't think he's really that bothered. You could say to Harry Kane, would you rather have a Golden Boot and get knocked out in the quarter-final or would you rather be Olivier Giroud and win the World Cup and not score? I think Harry Kane would be in that second category.

“I think there would be some world-class strikers that might go the other way. Sometimes it's about personal goals, sometimes that outweighs the team. Obviously, they want both but some of them are a bit more selfish.

“I don't think Harry Kane's like that in the slightest. He'll have seen what those other players have done. I don't think he's fazed by that at all. I think he's very, very comfortable in his own skin and that's not an issue for him. I think he's motivated by just wanting to score and wanting to get as many goals and win as many games for England as possible.”