Why Harry Kane becoming Lionel Messi-esque for England is a good thing - with record-breaking goalscorer benefiting from a mindset that others have lacked

Quizzed on whether Kane has reached that level and how he came to end up there, former Three Lions striker Collymore - speaking courtesy of BetTOM - told GOAL: “You could argue that yes, but also Harry Kane plays a lot of games for England so you don't know what it would be like if he wasn't playing for example.

“I'm not suggesting for a minute that Ollie Watkins or, I don't know, a Morgan Rogers playing as a frontman or a Jude Bellingham playing as a frontman would add the consistency of output. But we just don't know and that's one of the things we're going to have to find out of course when Harry Kane finally hangs up his England boots because the cupboard is bare really if we're looking at young, upcoming central strikers. They aren't there in the 21s, they're not there in the 20s or the 19s, so it's an issue and a problem that we're going to have to face on another day.

“But in terms of his output, if you're scoring 60-odd goals in German football, you're going to arrive at a tournament with the kind of confidence that to be honest he didn't have at the Euros. I thought he had a disappointing Euros that was perhaps compounded a little bit by one or two niggly injuries.

“But yes, I think that Thomas Tuchel said the other day ‘Argentina rely on Messi, France rely on [Kylian] Mbappe and why wouldn't we rely on Harry Kane?’ Why is that such a bad thing, such a negative?

“But in terms of what he's given the England national team over a number of years now he's turned up and he's been consistent. He's wanted to play for England and I think that's been the most important thing at a time when it would be very easy to prioritise club football over international football, and many players do do that - a lot of players don't turn up for friendlies for their country, they turn up for the big tournaments.

“The most important thing for Harry Kane is that he's getting his just desserts and his just rewards for being consistently in every squad - Nations League, friendlies, qualification games, tournament games - and that's why I think that he's so important for England.

“At times when other players have perhaps dipped out of one or two squads and you think Gareth Southgate created this great squad environment, then other managers come in and perhaps find Thomas Tuchel a little bit prickly and say ‘well, do I want to be a part of this?’ Harry Kane, whoever it's been, has been consistent, he's turned up and he's delivered for England.

“it's that consistency really that's led to this point in a way that I don't think it would have if it would have been an England camp and an England environment where it would have been ‘oh well, you can miss these two or three friendlies Harry, just turn up for the qualifiers or for the main thing’. That consistency of turning up has been really crucial and really key for him as a captain and for him as a goalscorer.”