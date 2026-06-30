Harry Kane told choosing Bayern Munich move over Premier League stay was a mistake as Michael Owen labels striker 'England's best ever'

In his column for the Daily Mail, Owen revealed he has undergone a complete change of heart regarding Kane, officially naming him the best striker England has ever produced. Reflecting on his own career, the Ballon d'Or winner admitted he previously believed finishing was an innate gift, but now sees the Bayern Munich star as a model of self-made excellence through relentless work and repetition.

"The older I get, the more I realise I was wrong about strikers - and Harry Kane is an example of why I have changed my mind," Owen wrote. "Now this might sound ridiculous given everything Harry has achieved, but I don't think he was born to become the player he is today. That, as much as anything, is why I love him. That is why, without hesitation, I call him England's greatest-ever striker."