Guilty Shauwn Mkhize’s team Mbabane Highlanders AM kicked out of tournament for causing violence in Eswatini
- Mbabane Highlanders Facebook
What happened?
Mbabane Highlanders and Nsingizini Hotspurs faced each other in the Ingwenyama Cup tournament fixture staged at the Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini.
However, the Ezimnyama Ngenkani fans caused violence by attacking the referee after their opponents scored, prompting the officials to call off the match.
Have a look at what happened
This is how the situation was in the Round of 16 fixture.
- Backpage
Fines Mbabane Highlanders AM will pay
Mbabane Highlanders AM, owned by the ex-owner of a now-defunct Royal AM, Shauwn Mkhize, have now been kicked out after the hearing by the Disciplinary Committee.
They have been fined R25,000 for causing the abandonment of the game, R3,000 for failing to control their supporters, and R50,000 for assaulting the referee.
- Backpage
Mbabane Highlanders AM respond
The club's manager, Richard Makhoba, hinted that the decision will be appealed.
"At the moment, I can’t say anything. We still have to meet with our legal team. Please kindly call me tomorrow," he told KickOff.