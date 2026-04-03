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Manchester City FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Guardiola: Salah is one of the greats… and deserves a grand send-off

Manchester City vs Liverpool
Manchester City
Liverpool
FA Cup
P. Guardiola
M. Salah
P. Foden
England
Egypt

Salah is a true legend for Liverpool and the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised the legacy of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, after nine years at Anfield.

Liverpool are away to Manchester City tomorrow, Saturday, in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Guardiola said at the pre-match press conference, published on City’s website: “Salah is one of the greats, thanks to his statistics and his consistent form.”

He added: “What a player and what a wonderful person. Goals and assists. A true legend for Liverpool and the Premier League for everything he has achieved.”

He continued, “It is a fitting time for him to say goodbye, and he deserves great recognition for what he has given to the world of football, especially in this country.”

  • فيل فودينGetty

    Foden will soon be back to his best

    Speaking about Phil Foden, Pep Guardiola said he is certain his player will soon return to his best form.

    Although his goal and assist tally has not reached its peak, the Spanish manager emphasised that he has no concerns regarding Foden or his ability to regain the form that saw him win the Premier League Player of the Season award, as well as the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award in 2024.

    This season alone, Foden has scored 10 goals in 41 matches, and Guardiola insists that every player goes through ups and downs during their career.

    “Foden is 25 years old and has won six Premier League titles and many other things,” said Pep.

    He added, “Foden’s contributions are incredible. This is normal in a long career, and he will return to his best form again.”

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