Greg Etafia breaks silence on joining Manqoba Mngqithi at Young Africans - 'I'm so excited'
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A new chapter in Tanzania
Greg Etafia has officially confirmed his move to Young Africans, expressing his immense enthusiasm for the challenge that lies ahead in Dar es Salaam.
The former Moroka Swallows goalkeeper has transitioned into a highly-regarded coach and will now take up the role of goalkeeper coach at the Tanzanian powerhouse.
Speaking about his arrival at the club commonly known as Yanga, Etafia could not hide his delight at joining one of the most prestigious teams on the continent.
The Nigerian specialist believes the move represents a significant step forward in his professional coaching career.
"Yeah, I'm so excited to join Young Africans. I mean, they are a top club. I'm grateful that the president [Tim Sukazi] gave me his blessings, you know," Etafia told Soccer Laduma.
"So, yeah, I will give my best. I'm just so excited."
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Emotional farewell to the Rockets
Before embarking on his new journey, Etafia took the time to reflect on his successful tenure at TS Galaxy.
Having spent five years with the Rockets, he played a pivotal role in the club's development within the South African top flight.
His departure marks the end of a significant era for the Mpumalanga-based outfit, where he was considered a pillar of the technical team under the leadership of club president Tim Sukazi.
Etafia was quick to highlight the support he received from the hierarchy at TS Galaxy, acknowledging that his growth as a coach was nurtured by the environment provided by Sukazi.
"First of all, I'd like to thank TS Galaxy," Etafia added.
"I was with TS Galaxy for five years, and the most important thing is to thank Mr. Tim Sukazi, the president. I mean, he's a fantastic man, and he did a lot for me.
"I'm so grateful for him and his family. You know, thanks also to the whole TS Galaxy family, everyone in the club—very, very, very good people."
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Bolstering the technical team
The appointment of Etafia is part of a broader technical overhaul at Young Africans as they support Mngqithi’s vision for the club.
The Tanzanian giants are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for excellence, assembling a high-profile backroom staff with extensive experience in Southern African football.
In addition to the Nigerian goalkeeper coach, the club has secured several other key appointments to round out the technical department.
Yanga have also brought in Simo Dladla as an assistant coach, Kagisho Dikgacoi as a set-piece coach, and Yardaan Valodia in the role of performance analyst.
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Ambitions for Continental Glory
With Etafia now integrated into the setup, the focus shifts to the pitch, where expectations remain high for the reigning Tanzanian champions.
Mngqithi has already spoken about his desire to see how far he can take East African football, and having a trusted lieutenant like Etafia in his ranks will be crucial for defensive stability.
For Etafia, the move is not just about a change of scenery but about proving his worth on a larger stage.
Having spent a decade as a player and coach in South Africa, the transition to the NBC Premier League offers a fresh perspective.
As he prepares for the new season, the Nigerian is committed to maintaining the high standards that Yanga supporters demand.
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