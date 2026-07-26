Greg Etafia breaks silence on joining Manqoba Mngqithi at Young Africans - 'I'm so excited'

Greg Etafia has officially confirmed his move to Young Africans, expressing his immense enthusiasm for the challenge that lies ahead in Dar es Salaam.

The former Moroka Swallows goalkeeper has transitioned into a highly-regarded coach and will now take up the role of goalkeeper coach at the Tanzanian powerhouse.

Speaking about his arrival at the club commonly known as Yanga, Etafia could not hide his delight at joining one of the most prestigious teams on the continent.

The Nigerian specialist believes the move represents a significant step forward in his professional coaching career.

"Yeah, I'm so excited to join Young Africans. I mean, they are a top club. I'm grateful that the president [Tim Sukazi] gave me his blessings, you know," Etafia told Soccer Laduma.

"So, yeah, I will give my best. I'm just so excited."







