'Got away with murder!' - Siphesihle Ndlovu was lucky to escape THREE red cards in Kaizer Chiefs brutal draw with Mamelodi Sundowns

In a heavyweight clash that lived up to its physical reputation, Siphesihle Ndlovu found himself at the heart of the storm.

Despite a battle that saw Jayden Adams sent off for Mamelodi Sundowns and Mduduzi Shabalala unfortunately suffer a broken arm, it was the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder’s disciplinary record—or lack thereof—that caught the eye of Victor Hlungwani.

Speaking on Soccerzone, "The Principal" expressed his disbelief that referee Luxolo Badi allowed the Amakhosi man to stay on the pitch following a string of reckless challenges.

Hlungwani argued that the official was far too lenient, noting that Ndlovu was involved in three separate incidents that warranted severe punishment, ranging from Keanu Cupido to Khuliso Mudau and Tashreeq Matthews.



