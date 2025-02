GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' Premier Soccer League trip to Abafana Bes'thende on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates travel to Mpumalanga Stadium for a date with Golden Arrows as they push to catch up with Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Trailing Masandawana by nine points, the Buccaneers are keen on winning and remaining in the race for the title.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Arrows and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.