The Buccaneers hope to collect maximum points when they play Abafana Bes'thende in midweek outing.

Orlando Pirates are set to play Golden Arrows on Wednesday in the Premier Soccer League outing to be staged at the Mpumalanga Stadium.

It will be a crucial game for the Soweto giants who are aiming at going all the way this season.

Arrows are working their way into finishing inside the top-eight by the end of the ongoing campaign.

GOAL predicts how coach Jose Riveiro could line up his men on Saturday.