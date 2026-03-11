Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen's World Cup dream is on! Latest on Kaizer Chiefs captain after recent setback
- Backpagepix
How it happened
Brandon Petersen was injured on the eve of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs' traditional rivals, Orlando Pirates.
It required a surgery that has since kept him out of action; he missed the 3-0 loss to Bucs as well as the 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay.
- Backpage
The bigger picture
Before his injury, Petersen had played 27 games across all competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets in the process.
The stats could have forced Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to consider him for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be played from June.
- Backpage
Dream on? Latest on Petersen
It seems the 31-year-old might stand a chance to represent South Africa in the global tournament to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
"The Soweto giants’ goalkeeper has reportedly been cleared to rejoin the team and commence light training. He is expected to return to practice this week after a brief medical setback," FARPost stated.
- Backpage
The current target
Petersen is surely working on his fitness to return to action as soon as possible and reclaim his starting berth from Bvuma.
From there, he can convince Broos to consider him for the World Cup.