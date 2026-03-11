Goal.com
Seth Willis

Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen's World Cup dream is on! Latest on Kaizer Chiefs captain after recent setback

The shot-stopper has been in fine form for the Glamour Boys this season, ensuring the likes of Bruce Bvuma and Fiacre Ntwari don't get a chance. However, he suffered a setback a couple of weeks ago that has seen him miss two Premier Soccer League matches in a row. It was a blow for him as an individual, considering the personal ambitions set.

    How it happened

    Brandon Petersen was injured on the eve of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs' traditional rivals, Orlando Pirates.

    It required a surgery that has since kept him out of action; he missed the 3-0 loss to Bucs as well as the 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay.

    The bigger picture

    Before his injury, Petersen had played 27 games across all competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets in the process.

    The stats could have forced Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to consider him for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be played from June.

    Dream on? Latest on Petersen

    It seems the 31-year-old might stand a chance to represent South Africa in the global tournament to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

    "The Soweto giants’ goalkeeper has reportedly been cleared to rejoin the team and commence light training. He is expected to return to practice this week after a brief medical setback," FARPost stated.

    The current target

    Petersen is surely working on his fitness to return to action as soon as possible and reclaim his starting berth from Bvuma.

    From there, he can convince Broos to consider him for the World Cup.

