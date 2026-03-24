‘Go, go, USA!' - Landon Donovan’s dramatic winner against Algeria at the 2010 World Cup was American soccer's first defining moment

When soccer is good, it isn’t about wins and losses or goals and saves; it’s about feelings. At its core, the sport is an emotional explosion, something shared between people watching the same moment unfold in real time. It’s the hug with the stranger next to you, the shout you don’t realize you let out, the disbelief that leaves you staring at a screen or a pitch wondering what you just witnessed.
Heading into the 2010 World Cup, the USMNT stood at a crossroads. The program had soared in 2002, reaching the quarterfinals, only to crash out in the group stage four years later. Donovan had lived both extremes - the bright young star of 2002, the frustrated face of 2006. By 2010, the question hovered: where exactly was American soccer headed?
The group draw offered no time to ease into things. The U.S. opened against England, a matchup steeped in history and expectation. England were favored to win the group; the U.S., Slovenia, and Algeria were left to fight for the second spot. A gritty 1-1 draw against the Three Lions provided an early lift.
The second match brought chaos. Down 2-0 to Slovenia, the U.S. mounted a furious comeback. Maurice Edu appeared to score a late winner - only for a mysterious foul call to erase the goal.
“I hear the whistle blow, and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’” Edu told ESPN in 2020. “If that goal counts, that’s probably the greatest comeback in U.S. soccer history. But you know what? It led to an incredible moment in the Algeria game.”