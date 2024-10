Masandawana seem to be becoming better by the day after another brilliant display against Abafana Bes'thende.

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Golden Arrows 5-0 on Saturday evening at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

The result was enough to help the Premier Soccer League champions grab their quarter-final ticket, unlike Orlando Pirates who suffered a shocking 3-2 loss against Magesi.

Masandawana faithful are convinced their team is getting to greater heights even after the departure of coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Have a look at their comments as sampled by GOAL.