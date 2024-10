Ruthless Mamelodi Sundowns ease into Carling Knockout quarter-finals after thumping hapless Golden Arrows

The Brazilians made use of home ground advantage when they hammered Abafana Bes'thende at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sundowns brush aside Arrows in Carling Cup

Rayners, Morena, Kutlwano, Shalulile & Mvala scored

The two teams will shift their focus to PSL Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below