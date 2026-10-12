'Incredible champions!' – Gian Piero Gasperini delivers glowing verdict on Real Madrid ahead of Roma showdown

AS Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is preparing his side for a high-profile UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 fixture against Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico. The Giallorossi host the European champions following a hard-earned 1-1 draw away to Fenerbahce in their opening league phase encounter.

Roma will be forced to navigate the crucial fixture without first-choice goalkeeper Mile Svilar, who faces a month on the sidelines due to a stress fracture.

Despite the defensive blow, Gasperini remains eager to test his squad against elite opposition.