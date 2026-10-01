Germany player ratings vs Serbia: Florian Wirtz pulls the strings as clinical hosts dominate at the Allianz Arena

Germany produced a performance of territorial dominance and structural integrity to dispatch Serbia 2-0 at the Allianz Arena. The tactical blueprint was clear from the outset, with the hosts hogging 73% of the ball and restricting the visitors to a solitary shot on target. The expected goals (xG) battle told the story of the night, with Germany racking up a substantial 4.05 against Serbia’s negligible 0.02, illustrating a total chasm in chance creation and execution.
The breakthrough arrived in the 39th minute when Bischof converted following excellent work from Wirtz. Germany sustained their pressure after the interval, and Wirtz turned from provider to goalscorer in the 61st minute, finishing a move involving Maximilian Mittelstädt. While the scoreline remained 2-0, the sheer volume of shots (30) suggested a more lopsided result was possible had the finishing been more ruthless, yet the clean sheet and tactical rhythm will delight the coaching staff.