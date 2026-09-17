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Germany boss Jurgen Klopp fiercely defends struggling Liverpool star Florian Wirtz amid intense pundit criticism
Klopp hits back at 'experts' over Wirtz debate
Klopp has delivered a staunch defence of Wirtz, calling for an end to the intense scrutiny surrounding the creative midfielder. Wirtz, who completed a blockbuster move to Anfield in 2025, has faced a wave of criticism from pundits following some inconsistent displays in the Premier League. However, Klopp is adamant that the external noise is not reflective of the player's true value to the national setup. The former Liverpool boss has integrated Wirtz into a massive squad with 44 players.
Addressing the media, Klopp was quick to dismiss the narrative that Wirtz is struggling. The manager emphasized the need for a supportive environment where the player can thrive without the constant demand for highlight-reel moments. "The communication has been very pleasant. We keep in touch from time to time. We need to move away from the idea that we want to see special moments from him. He is there to help us as a team. We have to make sure that ‘Flo’ feels comfortable with us," Klopp stated.
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National team boss targets pundit negativity
The criticism of Wirtz reached a fever pitch following Liverpool's recent stalemate against Fulham, where pundits questioned the German's impact on Merseyside. Klopp, however, believes statistics are often used unfairly to dismantle a player's confidence. He argued that a winning team performance is the ultimate metric, regardless of whether a specific individual features on the scoresheet or provides a decisive pass.
Klopp remained firm in his stance that the collective success of Germany outweighs individual praise. He took a direct swipe at the media cycle that follows every match, saying: “We won 1-0 or 2-0, and then all the experts in the world sit there and discuss why it still didn’t work out for him. There are just as many reasons to say: ‘He is performing perfectly fine.’ Now we’ll take the next steps together," Klopp said.
Managing the Liverpool transition
Wirtz's transition to the Premier League has been a major talking point in European football, especially given the significant transfer fee involved in his move from Bayer Leverkusen. While his first season at Anfield saw him record a respectable seven goals and ten assists in 49 appearances, the expectations remain sky-high. By shielding Wirtz at the international level, Klopp hopes to provide a sanctuary where the midfielder can rediscover his most fluid form without fear of immediate backlash.
“You have to be happy with a game in which ‘Flo’ Wirtz gave everything but didn’t have a goal or assist. We simply have to give the boy the feeling: ‘That was more than good enough today. You helped us as a team’," Klopp explained.
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Wirtz's international pedigree
Despite the current noise, Wirtz's statistics for the national team remain impressive for a player of his age. Since making his debut in 2021, he has managed to net 11 goals and register 14 assists across 45 appearances for Die Mannschaft. The manager’s decision to include Wirtz in his expansive 44-man squad, which features a mix of veterans and 16 potential debutants, highlights the player's central role in the new setup.
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