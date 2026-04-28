George Maluleka picks Lebohang Maboe as Kaizer Chiefs' top performer this season and insists, 'He has held his own'

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka has weighed in on Amakhosi’s campaign, identifying the club’s most consistent performer in what has been an up-and-down season for the Soweto giants.

While some Amakhosi players have shown flashes of brilliance, Maluleka believes one individual has quietly stood tall amid the pressure and expectations of a team now chasing a top-three finish.

In a campaign where Chiefs are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run, Maboe’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“I really think Lebohang Maboe has held his own; he's really fought his own,” Maluleka told Soccer Laduma.



