George Maluleka picks Lebohang Maboe as Kaizer Chiefs' top performer this season and insists, 'He has held his own'
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Maluleka singles out Chiefs’ standout performer
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka has weighed in on Amakhosi’s campaign, identifying the club’s most consistent performer in what has been an up-and-down season for the Soweto giants.
While some Amakhosi players have shown flashes of brilliance, Maluleka believes one individual has quietly stood tall amid the pressure and expectations of a team now chasing a top-three finish.
In a campaign where Chiefs are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run, Maboe’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.
“I really think Lebohang Maboe has held his own; he's really fought his own,” Maluleka told Soccer Laduma.
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Attacking unit finding its rhythm
Maluleka has also pointed to improvements in Chiefs’ attacking department, highlighting players who have begun to rediscover form at a crucial stage of the season.
“Flavio Da Silva started off a bit slow, but he's bringing in the goals here and there. Mduduzi Shabalala went through a dip as well, but he's back again now, and that's why the results are coming,” he added.
The improvements suggest that third-placed Chiefs may be finding the right balance in the final third at a time when they seek to stay clear of AmaZulu FC who are currently fourth in the race to finish the season in the top-three.
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Defensive boost lifts team morale
In the Amakhosi rearguard, Maluleka notes the significance of experience and leadership, with stability key at this stage of the term.
“If these players are ticking, then you're bound to have a team that is solid," said Maluleka.
"Even in defence, Brandon [Petersen] is back as well, the captain. So, it's a huge boost for the team.”
Despite centre-backs like Zitha Kwinika and Rushwin Dortley injured, Chiefs still appear to be building the momentum needed to finish the season strongly.
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Chiefs in Siwelele test
Chiefs now visit Siwelele FC for Wednesday's Premier Soccer League clash at Toyota Stadium.
Their seven-game unbeaten run will be under test against the Bloemfontein side who have Amakhosi players Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane on loan.