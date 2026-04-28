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Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

George Maluleka picks Lebohang Maboe as Kaizer Chiefs' top performer this season and insists, 'He has held his own'

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L. Maboe

The Soweto giants have shown a marked improvement in their performances, a resurgence that has lifted them to third place on the table. Their recent displays suggest a team finding rhythm at just the right moment in the campaign. Crucially, some of their players have also begun to step up and make their presence felt at a decisive stage of the season.

  • George Maluleka, Mamelodi Sundowns, May 2022Backpagepix

    Maluleka singles out Chiefs’ standout performer

    Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka has weighed in on Amakhosi’s campaign, identifying the club’s most consistent performer in what has been an up-and-down season for the Soweto giants.

    While some Amakhosi players have shown flashes of brilliance, Maluleka believes one individual has quietly stood tall amid the pressure and expectations of a team now chasing a top-three finish.

    In a campaign where Chiefs are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run, Maboe’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

    “I really think Lebohang Maboe has held his own; he's really fought his own,” Maluleka told Soccer Laduma.


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  • Flavio da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    Attacking unit finding its rhythm

    Maluleka has also pointed to improvements in Chiefs’ attacking department, highlighting players who have begun to rediscover form at a crucial stage of the season.

    “Flavio Da Silva started off a bit slow, but he's bringing in the goals here and there. Mduduzi Shabalala went through a dip as well, but he's back again now, and that's why the results are coming,” he added.

    The improvements suggest that third-placed Chiefs may be finding the right balance in the final third at a time when they seek to stay clear of AmaZulu FC who are currently fourth in the race to finish the season in the top-three.


  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Defensive boost lifts team morale

    In the Amakhosi rearguard, Maluleka notes the significance of experience and leadership, with stability key at this stage of the term.

    “If these players are ticking, then you're bound to have a team that is solid," said Maluleka.

    "Even in defence, Brandon [Petersen] is back as well, the captain. So, it's a huge boost for the team.”

    Despite centre-backs like Zitha Kwinika and Rushwin Dortley injured, Chiefs still appear to be building the momentum needed to finish the season strongly.

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  • Chibuike Ohizu, Siwelele FC, Inacio Miguel, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Chiefs in Siwelele test

    Chiefs now visit Siwelele FC for Wednesday's Premier Soccer League clash at Toyota Stadium.

    Their seven-game unbeaten run will be under test against the Bloemfontein side who have Amakhosi players Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane on loan.

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