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Emanuele Tramacere
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Genoa, the hunt is on for a sporting director if Diego Lopez leaves: from Corvino to Burdisso, the names

Genoa
Burnley
Lecce
Marseille
Fiorentina
Roma

Over the next seven days, Genoa could undergo a complete reshuffle behind the scenes. Sporting director Diego Lopez has been considering approaches and proposals from Burnley, who want to tie him down and put him in charge of the club’s sporting operations.

That is an enticing proposal, not least because of the budget he would have at his disposal to rebuild a club currently in the Championship and take them back to the Premier League. Genoa, though, do not want to get caught cold and have already started sounding out several alternatives, some more realistic than others.


  • Waiting for Diego Lopez

    Sky Sport report that Genoa sporting director Diego Lopez is due to hold fresh direct talks with Brunley on Monday 5 October. The meeting should prove decisive in establishing whether the Chief Football Officer will accept the English club's approach and say goodbye.

  • The substitutes

    Genoa, meanwhile, have started to look around and are weighing up several profiles for the role. They range from the vastly experienced Pantaleo Corvino, who has been unattached since the end of his spell with his Lecce and has a strong eye for young talent, to Nicolas Burdisso, whom De Rossi had also tried to bring to Roma. According to Sky Sport, they also like Giovanni Rossi, the former right-hand man to current Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali and now at Marseille, and former Fiorentina man Daniele Pradé.

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