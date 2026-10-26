After the Lazio match, Spalletti noted down the key points from the meeting and drew his conclusions. Juventus needed points and were still carrying the all-too-heavy burden of injuries, so the manager made a change out of necessity. He admitted after the Lecce match that it was not his preferred solution, as the Gazzetta recalls.





"They talked about what was needed most from a tactical point of view," he told Sky, referring to the meeting after the Lazio match. "We changed something, switching to three midfielders and this 5-3-2, because at times like these, everyone knows it and I know it too, you need more clarity and more solidity. We went for the more solid option and, in looking for that, we found this system. We're happy because, from the very first moment, from the first training session, it was clear that we were able to regain a little more balance as a team."



